Higher coffee intake prevents development of Alzheimer's disease

If you are one of those people who can't start their day without a cup of hot coffee, there is good news for you. New research has found that drinking higher amounts of coffee can make you less likely to develop Alzheimer's disease.

The findings of this research were published in the 'Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience Journal'. As part of the Australian Imaging, Biomarkers and Lifestyle Study of Ageing, researchers from Edith Cowan University (ECU) investigated whether coffee intake affected the rate of cognitive decline of more than 200 Australians over a decade.