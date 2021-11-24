Household works can lead to sharper memory

A new study has found that older adults who do household works may have a sharper memory, attention span, better leg strength and greater protection against falls.

The findings of the study were published in the open-access journal 'BMJ Open'. The findings were independent of other regular recreational and workplace physical activities, and active commuting.

Regular physical activity is good for maintaining optimal physical and mental health. And among older adults, it curbs the risks of long term conditions, falls, immobility, dependency and death.