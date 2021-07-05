How to avoid Vitamin D deficiency while at home

When was the last time you ran after a bus or chased through the crowd to board a metro on your way to work? When did you last get to sit by the balcony at leisure and bask in the morning sun without having to worry about missing a Zoom call?

These might seem like non-threatening changes in your life, compared to the other major changes imposed by the incessant lockdowns owing to the pandemic, but they could have a long-term adverse effect on the body and mind in the form of a vitamin D deficiency.