Human foetuses evolved to slow shoulder growth for easier delivery

According to a new study, shoulder dystocia is alleviated by the fact that human shoulders slow down right before birth and then speed up afterwards.

The researchers employed computed tomography to create cross-sectional reconstructions of the clavicle in humans, chimps, and Japanese macaques, and then looked at distinct shoulder-width to birth-risk connections in humans and the other primates. The findings of the research were published in the journal 'Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences'.

Why do human mothers have a much harder time giving birth compared to our evolutionary cousins, the chimpanzees and macaques?

The differences are a big head and wide shoulders. But it has made all the difference for safer births.

"The question is actually two-fold," says study author Naoki Morimoto of Kyoto University. "What also makes childbirth difficult for women is the relatively narrow pelvis."