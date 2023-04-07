People with obesity due to genetic tendency have lower risk of cardiovascular disease

However, the findings also indicate that obesity mainly driven by genetic factors might not have the same adverse impact on health as obesity driven by other factors, such as lifestyle.

"Obesity is a complex common disease that can have many different causes," she says. "Since it's so stigmatised, the results can help us understand that its effects on health differ from one individual to the next."

She continued: "Even though we all know that it takes more than exercise and diet to combat obesity, there's still a large stigma attached to it. I think much could be gained by focusing on what has caused the obesity and what we can do to reduce the risk of comorbidities in each individual instead of mainly focusing on BMI."