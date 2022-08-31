Risk of heart disease, stroke low among good sleepers: Study

A survey found that nine out of ten Americans do not get enough sleep at night. Inadequate sleep has been associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke.

Seven out of ten of these cardiovascular disorders could be avoided if everyone slept well, according to the researchers.

"The low prevalence of good sleepers was expected given our busy, 24/7 lives," said study author Aboubakari Nambiema of INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), Paris, France.

"The importance of sleep quality and quantity for heart health should be taught early in life when healthy behaviours become established. Minimising night-time noise and stress at work can both help improve sleep."