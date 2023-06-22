Fathers’ role in supporting breastfeeding, safe infant sleep

According to a recent survey of new fathers conducted by the Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System (PRAMS for Dads), fathers can make a significant difference in whether an infant is nursed and safely placed to sleep.

This new technique is based on the annual monitoring method utilised by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health agencies to poll new moms for more than 35 years. This is the first study to use PRAMS for Dads to describe father-reported rates of new-born nursing and sleep practises in a state-representative sample. The study's findings have been published in the journal Paediatrics.

95 per cent of fathers who wanted their infant's mother to breastfeed reported breastfeeding initiation, and 78 per cent reported nursing at eight weeks. This is much higher than the rates reported by dads who had no opinion or did not want their infant's mother to nurse – 69 per cent of these fathers acknowledged breastfeeding initiation and 33 per cent reported nursing at eight weeks.