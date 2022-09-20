Facemask that can detect viral exposure within 10 minutes

Scientists have developed a face mask that can detect common respiratory viruses, such as influenza and Covid-19, in the air as droplets or aerosols. If specific viruses are present in the ambient air, the extremely sensitive mask may inform wearers via their mobile devices within 10 minutes.

"Previous research has shown face mask wearing can reduce the risk of spreading and contracting the disease. So, we wanted to create a mask that can detect the presence of virus in the air and alert the wearer," says Yin Fang, the study's corresponding author and a material scientist at Shanghai Tongji University.