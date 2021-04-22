Junk foods may damage your bones

Does your kid love to eat ultra-processed junk foods like packaged chips, soups, hot dogs and fries? Besides the increasing risk of obesity, eating junk foods can also affect your bones, warn researchers.

A team of researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Israel proved the linkages between ultra-processed foods and reduced bone quality, unveiling the damage of these foods particularly for younger children in their developing years in a rodent-study.

The findings showed that the rodents experienced moderate damage to their bone density, albeit there were fewer indications of cartilage build up in their growth plates.