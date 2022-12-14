Herbal teas to get relief from headache

2. Chamomile tea
Insomnia and anxiety are two conditions that are frequently treated with chamomile tea. While there isn't enough evidence to conclusively link chamomile tea to the treatment of headaches, its calming properties may be helpful for tension headaches.
3. Feverfew tea
The use of feverfew as medicine dates thousands of years ago. The effectiveness of feverfew in treating migraines has been investigated in numerous studies. Feverfew is a herb that can be used to alleviate migraines as well as general headache pain.
4. Clove tea
Indonesian-born and globally grown, clove is a priceless spice. For centuries, it has been used to cure a variety of pains, including headaches. Its antinociceptive qualities are probably to blame for this. Antinociceptives assist in preventing or lessening the experience of pain.
5. Peppermint tea
Originally from the Middle East and Europe, peppermint is widely cultivated all over the world. Indian herbal treatments for dyspepsia, colds, coughs, and other ailments sometimes use peppermint as a herb.
Tea with peppermint flavour is made by steeping peppermint leaves in hot water. It is consumed for a variety of health advantages brought on by the vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants it contains.