How bad is red meat for you?     

Research about what is healthy comes so thick and fast, red meat can appear good for you one week, stroke-inducing the next, that a confused public often struggles to keep up.

But a massive new review published recently aims to look beyond the latest study by evaluating the available evidence on a range of health topics and giving it a star rating.

The US-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), which has become a global reference for health statistics, analysed the existing research in 180 areas to find out how much a particular risk factor, such as smoking, is linked to a health outcome, such as lung cancer.