Active lifestyle at any point in adulthood may extend lifespan

Adopting a physically active lifestyle at any stage of adulthood significantly lowers your risk of dying from any cause, especially from cardiovascular disease.

A sweeping analysis of 85 studies confirms that those who stay active consistently reduce their mortality risk by 30-40 per cent, while even those who become active later in life enjoy a 20-25 per cent reduction. The study has been published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

The findings prompt the researchers to conclude that switching to a more active lifestyle at any point in adult life may extend the lifespan, and that it's never too late to start.

Currently, it's recommended that adults should aim for 150-300 weekly minutes of moderate intensity physical activity, or 75-150 weekly minutes of vigorous intensity physical activity, or a combination of the two, note the researchers.

