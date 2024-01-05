Did you know exercise can boost brain health?

A group of clinical researchers from the Brain Health Center at Providence Saint John's Health Center at Pacific Neuroscience Institute participated in an international study that found an intriguing correlation between regular exercise and improved brain health.

Journal of Alzheimer's Disease published a study detailing the research, "Exercise-Related Physical Activity Relates to Brain Volumes in 10,125 Individuals," which demonstrates that physical activity is associated with larger brain regions crucial for memory and learning.

The study looked at MRI brain scans from 10,125 people done at Prenuvo imaging centers, a key collaborator in the research. It found those who regularly engaged in physical activities such as walking, running or sports had larger brain volumes in key areas.