Exercise may help lower age-related anxiety

A positive attitude towards physical activity may be linked to less anxiety about ageing. According to researchers who evaluated findings from a multi-state study, gender, age, marital status, and money influence perceptions of exercise and ageing, but reframing messaging about both can lead to more healthy behaviours.

"As this large demographic ages, it's really important to support health promoting behaviors and have an approach that focuses on prevention -- not just treatment -- when it comes to chronic diseases. To do that, we need to know what their needs are and how best to address those needs," says Sarah Francis.

Francis holds many titles at Iowa State University: professor and Jane Armstrong Endowed Chair of Food Science and Human Nutrition, College of Human Sciences' interim associate dean for Iowa State Extension and Outreach and interim director for Human Sciences Extension and Outreach. But Francis introduces herself as a healthy ageing advocate, implementation scientist and registered dietitian.