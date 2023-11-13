Exercise in the morning helps with weight management

Despite conflicting epidemiological results regarding the best time to exercise for weight loss, a study suggests that the best time of day to increase the relationship between daily moderate to vigorous physical activity and obesity is between the hours of 7:00 and 9:00 in the morning.

The study was published in Obesity, the premier magazine of The Obesity Society (TOS).

Researchers investigated whether the diurnal pattern of accelerometer-measured moderate to vigorous physical activity changes the association between such human movement and obesity in the current study.

“Our study provided a novel tool to explore the diurnal pattern of physical activity and to investigate its impact on health outcomes,” said Tongyu Ma, PhD, assistant professor, Health Sciences Department, Franklin Pierce University, Rindge, NH; and the Department of Rehabilitation Sciences, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong, China. Ma is the corresponding author of the study.