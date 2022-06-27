Long-term weight loss possible with anti-obesity medications

According to a recent study, a group of researchers discovered that overweight and obese individuals maintained an average weight loss of 10.6 per cent for over 3-5 years with the support of a lifestyle change programme and anti-obesity medications.

Weight loss of more than 10 per cent provides significant health benefits, according to researchers who are presenting their findings Sunday, 12 June at end of 2022, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting in Atlanta, Ga.

"Data on the effectiveness of anti-obesity medications for long-term weight loss maintenance in the real world has been limited to 1 to 2 years," said lead researcher Michael A Weintraub, MD of Weill Cornell Medicine in New York.