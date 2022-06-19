Longer glances at self during online chat can make you feel worse

The findings of a new study suggest that the longer a person glances at themselves when conversing with a partner in an online chat, the worse their mood becomes over the length of the encounter. The researchers discovered that alcohol use appears to exacerbate the condition.

The findings of the research were published in the journal 'Clinical Psychological Science'. The findings point to a potentially problematic role of online meeting platforms in exacerbating psychological problems like anxiety and depression, the researchers said.