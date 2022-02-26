Lung function in premenopausal, postmenopausal women can decline due to obesity: Study

According to previous studies, women experience greater lung function impairment and have a higher risk of developing COPD than men, despite less exposure to smoke. Female smokers experience a more rapid decline in lung function between 45 and 50 years of age, compared with male smokers. The hospitalisation rate of asthma is also higher in women than in men. It is also believed that female hormones contribute to the greater incidence of asthma in women.

The incidence of COPD in people who are obese is significantly higher than in those of normal weight. In addition, women who are obese are more likely to experience asthma than men who are obese.