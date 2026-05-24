Preparations of diabetic patients for festive celebrations
Festivals symbolise special moments in our lives. Sharing meals, travelling, and taking part in various celebrations with family, friends, and the wider community make these occasions more enjoyable.
However, festive periods can also create challenges for people living with diabetes. With proper preparation in advance, diabetic patients can enjoy celebrations safely.
What can be done
● During festive periods, patients may need to make slight adjustments to their insulin or medication doses. Therefore, consulting a physician before the celebrations is the most important step.
● During festivities, patients may need to check their blood sugar levels several times a day at home, especially before each main meal, two hours after meals, and definitely before going to sleep at night. Regular monitoring helps detect sudden increases or decreases in blood glucose levels.
● Patients should prepare a meal plan before the festivities. This may include portion control or calorie-counted meals, choosing low-sugar or sugar-free foods, eating boiled or grilled food instead of fried items, consuming vegetables and fibre-rich foods, selecting fruits with lower sugar content, and drinking plenty of water.
● Even during busy celebrations, patients should not stop physical activity. They should walk, stretch, or perform light exercise for 20–30 minutes daily. A light walk after meals helps reduce blood glucose levels.
● Festive occasions often disrupt sleep routines. However, lack of sleep can make blood sugar control more difficult for diabetic patients. Patients should try to avoid staying awake late at night, maintain a regular sleep schedule, and ensure adequate rest.
Self-control
Diabetes is not only a physical condition but also a psychological one. Even during celebrations, patients should prioritise their health and avoid attitudes such as, “Nothing will happen if I eat a little extra for one day.”
Family members and friends should also remember the needs of diabetic patients while preparing and serving food.
Medication management
● Patients should keep an adequate supply of medication. Those who use insulin should store it at the correct temperature. While travelling, they should keep medicines in a separate bag and use alarms or reminders on mobile phones or watches.
● Diabetic patients may suddenly experience low blood sugar (hypoglycaemia) or high blood sugar (hyperglycaemia). Patients should know what steps to take in such situations. They should carry glucose tablets or sugar, quick-energy snacks, a glucometer, and their physician’s contact number.
*Nazma Akter, Associate Professor of Endocrinology and Metabolism at MARKS Medical College & Hospital