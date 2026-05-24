Preparations of diabetic patients for festive celebrations

● During festive periods, patients may need to make slight adjustments to their insulin or medication doses. Therefore, consulting a physician before the celebrations is the most important step.

● During festivities, patients may need to check their blood sugar levels several times a day at home, especially before each main meal, two hours after meals, and definitely before going to sleep at night. Regular monitoring helps detect sudden increases or decreases in blood glucose levels.

● Patients should prepare a meal plan before the festivities. This may include portion control or calorie-counted meals, choosing low-sugar or sugar-free foods, eating boiled or grilled food instead of fried items, consuming vegetables and fibre-rich foods, selecting fruits with lower sugar content, and drinking plenty of water.