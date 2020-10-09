Musical training can improve working memory in kids

If you want your kids to be more intelligent and sharper, read on. Neuroscientists have found new evidence that learning to play an instrument may be good for the brain.

According to the study, musically trained children have greater activation in brain regions related to attention control and executive functions, known to be associated with improved reading, higher resilience, greater creativity, and a better quality of life.

"Our most important finding is that two different mechanisms seem to underlie the better performance of musically trained children in the attention and working memory (WM) task," said study author Leonie Kausel from Pontifical Catholic University in Chile.