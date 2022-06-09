Nightmares exhibit earliest signs of Parkinson's disease

According to a new study by the University of Birmingham, older adults who start to experience bad dreams or nightmares could be exhibiting the earliest signs of Parkinson's disease, say researchers at the University of Birmingham.

A new study, published in eClinicalMedicine, showed that in a cohort of older men, individuals experiencing frequent bad dreams were twice as likely to be later diagnosed with Parkinson's as those who did not. Previous studies have shown that people with Parkinson's disease experience nightmares and bad dreams more frequently than adults in the general population, but using nightmares as a risk indicator for Parkinson's has not previously been considered.

Lead author, Abidemi Otaiku, of the University's Centre for Human Brain Health, said: "Although it can be really beneficial to diagnose Parkinson's disease early, there are very few risk indicators and many of these require expensive hospital tests or are very common and non-specific, such as diabetes.