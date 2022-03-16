Nordic diet can prevent obesity, reduce risk of cardiovascular diseases

Nordic diet, which consists of berries, veggies, fish, whole grains and rapeseed oil, has been recognised as extremely healthy, tasty and sustainable.

Until now, the health benefits attributed to a Nordic diet by researchers primarily focused on weight loss. But in a new analysis conducted by the University of Copenhagen, researchers found that a Nordic diet can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as lower blood pressure and high cholesterol levels. The study was published in the journal, 'Clinical Nutrition'.

"It's surprising because most people believe that positive effects on blood sugar and cholesterol are solely due to weight loss. Here, we have found this not to be the case. Other mechanisms are also at play," explained Lars Ove Dragsted, a researcher and head of the section at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Nutrition, Exercise and Sports.