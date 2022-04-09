Oestrogen associated with woman's risk of developing dementia

A recent research led by the scientists of George Institute for Global Health has found that life events that influence levels of the female hormone oestrogen may be linked to a woman's risk of developing dementia in later life.

The findings of the research were published in the journal, 'PLoS Medicine'. The analysis also found that some reproductive events - like an early or late start to menstruation, early menopause and hysterectomy - were linked to higher risk of dementia while ever having been pregnant or having had an abortion and later menopause were linked to lower risk.

But childbearing was not one of them, with a similar relationship observed between the number of children and dementia risk in men and women.