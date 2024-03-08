Older adults want to express themselves with emojis, just don't understand how to

A new study from the University of Ottawa sheds light on how different generations interpret the use of emojis in their communications, with older persons unclear how to use them as frequently as younger adults, despite recognising their meaning.

The stereotype of older adults being unable or unwilling to adapt to new forms of lingo like emojis may not be accurate, according to research from the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) which suggests older adults understand their meanings but lack the confidence to incorporate them in their technology-mediated interactions.