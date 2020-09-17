PTSD may double risk of dementia: Study

People who have experienced post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are up to twice as likely to develop dementia later in life, warn researchers.

For the study, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry, the researchers analysed findings from 13 studies conducted on four continents on PTSD and dementia risk.

"Our study provides important new evidence of how traumatic experiences can impact brain health, and how the long-term effects of trauma may impact the brain in many ways increasing vulnerability to cognitive decline and dementia," said study author Vasiliki Orgeta from the University College London (UCL) in the UK.