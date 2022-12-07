Stress of pregnant mothers can impact children's cell aging

A new study has found that stress during pregnancy can impact children's cell aging.

The study was published in the journal, 'Psychological Medicine'. UCSF researchers followed 110 white and 112 Black women from age 10 to about 40 as well as their first child (average age 8) to understand stress influences on the women's health and its effects on their children.

What they found surprised them. Financial stress during pregnancy, such as job loss and the inability to pay bills, was linked to accelerated cellular aging of white children but not Black children.

"Ours is the first study we know of that examined effects of stressor type and timing on this aspect of health for white and Black mothers and their children," said lead study author Stefanie Mayer, PhD, UCSF assistant professor of psychiatry at the Weill Institute for Neurosciences. "We can speculate on the reasons for the results, but the truth is we need to do more research to understand them."