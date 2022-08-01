Parents' drinking habits linked to addiction to processed food

According to a recent study, children who have parents suffering with alcoholism issues are more likely to exhibit signs of food addiction.

Journal of Psychology of Addictive Behaviours published the study. High levels of refined carbohydrates and fats found in highly processed foods, such as ice cream, chocolate, pizza, and fries may cause some people to develop an addiction.

Researchers at the University of Michigan wanted to know if a parent with alcoholism, a major risk factor for addiction, also predicted a higher risk of addiction to highly processed foods.