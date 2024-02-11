Pregnant women should avoid ultra-processed, fast foods

According to a study published in the journal Environmental International, if you're pregnant, you should think twice before running out to get a cheeseburger or grabbing for a packaged pastry.

Oddly enough it's not the food that the report targets -- not the fries, burgers or even the shakes and cakes -- but what touches the food before you eat it.

Research shows that phthalates, a class of chemicals associated with plastics, can shed from the wrapping, packaging and even from plastic gloves worn by food handlers into food.

Once consumed during pregnancy, the chemicals can get into the bloodstream, through the placenta and then into the fetal bloodstream. The chemical can cause oxidative stress and an inflammatory cascade within the fetus, researchers noted.

Previous literature has indicated that exposure to phthalates during pregnancy can increase the risk of low birth weight, preterm birth and child mental health disorders such as autism and ADHD.