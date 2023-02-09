Meditation helpful for anorexia patients: Research

The team's mindfulness meditation program has seen a significant decrease in obsessive thoughts about the test subject's self-image and brain activity associated with related emotions.

"Our results suggest that the participants in the study became better at accepting their anxiety as it is," says lead author Tomomi Noda.

Mindfulness and meditation work hand-in-hand. The former teaches practitioners to hone their awareness of their present experience and their ability to not judge and rather accept their circumstances. The latter is the medium by which mindfulness can be approached.

"We focused on the possibility that patients with AN try to avoid their crippling anxiety about weight gain and self-image by restricting food or vomiting," adds co-author Masanori Isobe.