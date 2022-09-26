Healthy lifestyle can reduce risk of type 2 diabetes for women

Researchers found that women who have a history of diabetes during pregnancy can still reduce their risk of developing it by living a healthy lifestyle that includes eating well, quitting smoking, exercising frequently, and not being overweight.

The results show that women who adhered to five key lifestyle factors, healthy weight, high-quality diet, regular physical activity, moderate alcohol consumption, and not smoking, had a 90 per cent lower risk of the disorder compared with women who did not adhere to any, even among those who were overweight or obese, or were at greater genetic risk of type 2 diabetes.

It's widely known that a healthy lifestyle is associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes in generally healthy middle-aged populations.