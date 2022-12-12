Artificial sweetener connected to anxiety

Unlike genetic changes (mutations), epigenetic changes are reversible and don't change the DNA sequence; however, they can change how the body reads a DNA sequence.

"We were working on the effects of nicotine on the same type of model," Bhide said. "The father smokes. What happened to the children?"

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved aspartame as a sweetener in 1981. Today, nearly 5,000 metric tonnes are produced each year.

When consumed, aspartame becomes aspartic acid, phenylalanine and methanol, all of which can have potent effects on the central nervous system.

Led by doctoral candidate Sara Jones, the study involved providing mice with drinking water containing aspartame at approximately 15 per cent of the FDA-approved maximum daily human intake.