Sitting more linked to increased feelings of depression, anxiety

A recent research has found people who continued to spend a higher amount of time sedentary between April and June 2020 were likely to have higher symptoms of depression.

A closer investigation into this association could play a role in helping people improve their mental health. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Frontiers in Psychiatry'.

As people adhered to stay-at-home orders or self-isolated during the early months of the Covid-19 outbreak, daily commutes turned into shuffles between the bedroom and the living room. Clicking Zoom links erased time spent walking to meeting rooms, and Netflix spilt into time otherwise dedicated to the gym.