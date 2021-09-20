Sleep can boost teens' ability to cope with pandemic

According to the researchers, encouraging better sleeping habits could help reduce teens' stress and improve their ability to cope in times of crisis.

The study, published in the journal Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Mental Health, explores pre-pandemic sleep behaviour and stress during the Covid-19 pandemic. While poor sleep was linked to higher levels of stress during the Covid-19 pandemic, more teens actually obtained the recommended amount of sleep compared to pre-pandemic sleep patterns, according to a new study from McGill University.