Study finds how many steps per day benefit health

The findings highlight the evolving efforts to establish evidence-based guidelines for simple, accessible physical activity that benefits health and longevity, such as walking.

The oft-advised 10,000 steps a day is not a scientifically established guideline but emerged as part of a decades-old marketing campaign for a Japanese pedometer, said Paluch, assistant professor of kinesiology in the School of Public Health and Health Sciences.

One question Paluch and colleagues wanted to begin to answer: How many steps per day do we need for health benefits?

"That would be great to know for a public health message or for clinician-patient communication," she said.