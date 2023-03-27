Depression seemingly aggravates aging among older people

According to a study from the UConn Center on Aging, older persons who struggle with depression age faster than their contemporaries.

"These patients show evidence of accelerated biological aging, and poor physical and brain health," which are the main drivers of this association, said Breno Diniz, a UConn School of Medicine geriatric psychiatrist and author of the study, which appears in Nature Mental Health.

Diniz and colleagues from several other institutions looked at 426 people with late-in-life depression.