The link between back pain and lung cancer

Unexplained back ache can be a sign of lung cancer. If lung cancer continues to grow and spread to the spine, it creates pressure on backbone and spinal cord. This can cause pain in our neck or upper, middle, or lower back. The pain may also spread to our arms, buttocks, or legs. Sudden weakness of a limb, possibly due to cord compression can occur. Back or neck may feel numb, weak, or stiff. The back pain caused by lung cancer may be generalized like a muscle cramp or sharp like a current. So, it is important to know when to consult a physician if one experiences back pain. Any persistent back pain especially lasting for more than three weeks, needs doctor’s consultation.

We must understand that not every back pain means the possibility of lung cancer. Back pain can be a result of any kind of spine injury or inflammation as well. There are certain facts which indicate a red flag, that back pain can be because of severe underlying illness. This include the following:

Back pain that occurs even without any activity

Back pain that is worst at night

Back pain worsens if one is lying on bed

Back pain that gets worse while taking a deep breath

Back pain that does not respond to physical therapy or other medicines