Tips before you get the COVID-19 vaccination

Preparing for the vaccination

· Once you register for the vaccination, prepare yourself mentally. It is better not to plan any trip or visit or intensive programme for the next few days. Make sure you will be able to take adequate rest.

· Those with diabetes can check if their sugar is in control. If it is not, you may consult with a physician.

· Inform those concerned if you have had serious reaction to any drug or injection in the past. Make sure you record your accurate medical history in the registration form.

· You may take paracetamol or over-the-counter painkillers like ibuprofen if needed. However, you should not take paracetamol of non-steroid anti-inflammatory drugs before getting vaccinated. This may have an impact on the effectiveness of the vaccine. Only take painkillers after the vaccination if required.

· Take adequate rest on the day of the vaccine or the day after if you feel fatigued. Take a day off work if necessary. Lie down, but also get up and a walk around a bit. Drink plenty of water.

· Some people may develop a rash at the place of the injection 5 to 10 days after the vaccination. This is a delayed allergic reaction. You may take antihistamine in such a case.