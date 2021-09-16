Too much free time can be bad as too little: Study

As an individual's free time increases, so does that person's sense of well-being but only up to a point. According to a recent study by a team of international scientists, too much free time can also be a bad thing. The research was published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

"People often complain about being too busy and express wanting more time. But is more time actually linked to greater happiness? We found that having a dearth of discretionary hours in one's day results in greater stress and lower subjective well-being," said Marissa Sharif, PhD, an assistant professor of marketing at The Wharton School and lead author of the paper.