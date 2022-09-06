Teens are more likely to try e-cigarettes if their parents smoke

Finally, the researchers looked in detail at data on 3,421 teens of 16-year to see if there were differences between boys and girls. Although boys were more likely to try or use e-cigarettes, the researchers found that rates were increasing more quickly among girls.

In 2015, only 23 per cent girls admitted of having tried e-cigarettes and it rose to 39 per cent in 2019. Only 10 per cent of girls said they were currently using e-cigarettes in 2015, rising to 18 per cent in 2019.

Researchers found that having friends who smoke and having less parental monitoring were both major factors in teenage use of e-cigarettes, more so for boys than girls.

Doctoral researcher Salome said, "We can see that parents and friends have an influence on teenagers' decisions to try e-cigarettes and that's important because these are factors that we can try to change.”

“However, governments need to play their part by making laws to protect children and young people. We already do this with smoking and we need to do the same with vaping,” Salome added.