Unhealthy lifestyle choices linked to high blood pressure in kids and teens

Inactivity, diets high in sugar and salt, and excess weight account for 90 per cent of cases of high blood pressure in children and adolescents.

A recent study that focuses on hypertension in children between the ages of 6 and 16 gives families advice on how to improve their general health.

The conclusions of the heart health experts' consensus paper were released in the European Heart Journal, a publication of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

"Parents are significant agents of change in the promotion of children's health behaviours," said first author professor Giovanni de Simone of the University of Naples Federico II, Italy.

"Very often, high blood pressure and/or obesity coexist in the same family. But even when this is not the case, it is desirable that lifestyle modifications involve all family members,” de Simone added.