Migraine: How it starts and how to treat it

Anyone who's had a migraine knows how debilitating it can be. It begins with your head throbbing from the inside, the pain spreading like frozen iron from behind one eye to the next. You keep your head down, avoiding bright lights and loud sounds. Nausea begins to rise.

If you're lucky you can retreat to bed before it gets any worse, where the migraine pins you down for anything between a few hours and a couple of days.

Migraine is not just a bad headache. It can debilitate you in ways that headache cannot. For many, those with chronic migraine, more than half of your days each month are spent in this state.

One in two people suffer from a headache disorder, while around 15 per cent of people globally suffer from migraines.