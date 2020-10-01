'Vitamin D deficiency can lead to obesity'

We have now one more reason to maintain vitamin D in our body as researchers have found that vitamin D deficiency during early development can disrupt the metabolic balance between growth and fat accumulation.

Using a zebrafish model, the study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, suggests a linkage between vitamin D and metabolic homeostasis, or equilibrium.

"The vitamin D deficient zebrafish exhibited both hypertrophy and hyperplasia - an increase in both the size and number of fat cells," said study author Seth Kullman from the North Carolina State University in the US.