Why does your stomach hurt after eating? Gastrointestinal specialist explains what to do
Stomach pain right after eating can occur for various reasons. But what should you do when it happens? Musab Khalil, a gastrointestinal specialist at the National Institute of Gastro-Liver Diseases and Hospital, provided details on the issue. Rafiya Alam spoke to him and wrote this report.
To understand the possible cause of stomach pain, several factors need to be considered. These include the type of food eaten before the pain occurs, where in the abdomen the pain is located, whether any other symptoms accompany the pain, and what provides relief. However, it is very important to know under which circumstances you should seek immediate medical attention.
What should you do when you have pain?
When pain occurs, it may not initially be possible to determine its cause. If there are no warning signs, you can first try to relieve the pain at home.
If you have food left over, it is better not to eat the remainder.
Take some rest. However, do not lie down until two or three hours after eating; rest while sitting instead.
After 15–20 minutes have passed since eating, drink small amounts of water gradually, provided it does not worsen the pain.
If you think you have indigestion, you may take a liquid “gastric medicine”.
If you experience vomiting or diarrhoea, drink OrSaline.
Do not take ibuprofen, naproxen or other NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) on your own.
Even if the pain subsides, start eating again in small quantities. Eat slowly and chew your food thoroughly. Avoid the food that caused the pain for the time being.
If you experience frequent abdominal pain, consult a physician.
Some causes of pain
Indigestion
Pain may occur after eating fried and oily foods, fatty foods or an excessive amount of any type of food.
You may experience a burning sensation in the abdomen, bloating, gas or acidic burping.
Constipation
Eating may cause pain and a feeling of heaviness in the abdomen.
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)
Eating may cause stomach pain and a burning sensation in the chest.
Peptic Ulcer or Gastritis
Pain generally worsens after eating oily or spicy foods or when experiencing mental stress.
Nausea or vomiting, as well as dark or black stools, may also occur.
Inflammation or stones in the gallbladder
Pain may occur after eating oily or fatty foods.
Severe pain may occur in the upper abdomen, particularly in the upper-right side. The pain may also radiate to the back.
Nausea or vomiting and fever may occur.
Inflammation of the pancreas or stones in the pancreatic duct
Pancreatic diseases can cause pain after eating any type of food, particularly heavy meals.
Although the pain may begin in the upper abdomen, it can radiate towards the chest or back.
Nausea or vomiting and loss of appetite may also occur.
Food Poisoning
In addition to pain, nausea or vomiting may occur.
Bloating may occur.
Diarrhoea or fever may also be present.
Lactose intolerance and food allergies
If you have lactose intolerance, you may experience pain after consuming milk or dairy products.
Nausea or vomiting, gas or diarrhoea may also occur.
If you have a food allergy, these symptoms may occur after consuming milk or another food, such as nuts.
You may also develop a skin rash, itching and even breathing difficulties.
Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)
Pain may begin or worsen after consuming certain foods or when experiencing mental stress.
Bloating, gas, constipation or diarrhoea may also occur.
Know the warning signs
Sudden, very severe pain or pain that is progressively worsening.
Pain accompanied by pain in the chest, neck or shoulder; severe pressure in the chest or difficulty breathing. (Such symptoms may also occur during a heart attack.)
Dizziness accompanied by pain.
Vomiting blood, black stools or blood in the stool.
Blood in the urine.
Abdominal swelling and pain when the abdomen is touched.
Inability to pass stool or gas through the anus.
A very high fever.
Persistent nausea or vomiting.
Frequent difficulty swallowing or a sensation that food is stuck below the throat.
Unintentional weight loss.
Repeatedly needing to take medication to control the pain.
Severe abdominal pain after eating in older people, which may occur because of reduced blood flow to the intestines.
Pain that begins after an accident or injury.
Another important consideration
Appendicitis pain has no direct link to food. Appendicitis pain can begin at any time.
With appendicitis, pain generally begins around the navel and later spreads to the lower right side of the abdomen. Loss of appetite, nausea or vomiting may also occur. Eating may worsen the symptoms.
This is an emergency situation. Therefore, it is important to remain alert to these symptoms.