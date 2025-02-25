Air pollution may be higher inside your home than outdoors: Study

A new study reveals that people may be exposed to unhealthy levels of airborne pollutants inside their homes, even if the outdoor air quality is good.

Researchers at the University of Birmingham used low-cost sensors and innovative techniques over a two-week period to compare particulate matter (PM) in three homes. They discovered that pollution levels in each house were higher and more variable than outdoor levels.

The researchers found significant differences in PM levels between the three houses, with one home exceeding the World Health Organisation (WHO) 24-hour PM2.5 limit on nine days. This highlights the importance of monitoring indoor air quality at a household-specific level.