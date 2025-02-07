IQAir standards
Dhaka's air pollution reaches record highs with no signs of improvement
Air pollution in the capital, Dhaka, rises every year during the dry season, but this year's pollution levels have reached record highs. The dry season, spanning from November to March, has seen alarming air quality deterioration.
Dhaka's air quality began worsening in November, marking the highest pollution levels recorded in the past eight years.
December followed the same trend, recording the highest pollution levels in eight years as well.
In January, air pollution not only remained severe but also exceeded all previous records for the same period in the past eight years.
The Centre for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS), a research institute, has provided an analysis of the pollution levels for January.
CAPS examined Air Quality Index (AQI) data from the last nine years (2017 to 2025) collected from the US Embassy in Dhaka. The institute presented its research findings on Thursday.
In January, Dhaka ranked among the top five most polluted cities in the world almost every day. Extreme air pollution has become a daily reality for city dwellers, yet no effective measures have been taken to control its sources.
The Department of Environment acknowledges that reducing air pollution is a long-term process and that improvement is not happening quickly.
Hazardous pollution in January
When the air quality index (AQI) exceeds 300, it is classified as ‘hazardous,’ meaning the pollution levels are extremely severe. On the morning of 22 January, Dhaka’s AQI stood at 518, and throughout the day, it reached 622.
Environmental experts stated that such extreme pollution levels have not been observed in recent years. Not only on that particular day, but throughout January, the residents of the capital did not experience a single day of clean air.
According to CAPS’ analysis, air pollution in January 2025 was 24.52 per cent higher than the average value for January over the previous eight years. The average AQI for January from 2017 to 2024 was 255.48, whereas in January 2025, it increased to 318. In January of the previous year, the AQI was recorded at 302.
In the preceding months, November and December 2024, air pollution increased by 10.37 per cent and 30.54 per cent, respectively, compared to the same months in previous years.
CAPS Chairman Ahmed Kamruzzaman Majumder said, “We are witnessing a continuous decline in Dhaka’s air quality, and this year’s dry season is setting records for pollution. November, December, and January each recorded the highest pollution levels in the last eight years. I see no signs of relief for city dwellers from pollution.”
Air quality between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’. A range of 51 to 100 is ‘acceptable’, while 101 to 150 is classified as ‘harmful to sensitive groups’. Air quality between 151 and 200 is ‘unhealthy’, 201 to 300 is ‘very unhealthy’, and any reading above 300 is regarded as ‘hazardous’.
According to CAPS data, out of the 31 days in January this year, 16 days recorded ‘very unhealthy’ air quality, while the remaining 15 days experienced ‘very unhealthy’ or ‘hazardous’ air conditions.
Director of the Environment Department (Air Quality Management), Md Ziaul Haque, said, “Pollution control is actually a time-consuming process. Some initiatives have been taken, but we have to wait for the results to materialise.”
* This report appeared on the print and online versions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Farjana Liakat.