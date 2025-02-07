Dhaka's air pollution reaches record highs with no signs of improvement

Air pollution in the capital, Dhaka, rises every year during the dry season, but this year's pollution levels have reached record highs. The dry season, spanning from November to March, has seen alarming air quality deterioration.

Dhaka's air quality began worsening in November, marking the highest pollution levels recorded in the past eight years.

December followed the same trend, recording the highest pollution levels in eight years as well.

In January, air pollution not only remained severe but also exceeded all previous records for the same period in the past eight years.