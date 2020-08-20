Why older people are more susceptible to severe COVID-19

"When this novel coronavirus first emerged, we expected it to be primarily a respiratory illness, as the virus usually takes hold first in the lungs," said lead researcher Anthony Davenport, professor at University of Cambridge.

"But as the pandemic has progressed, we've seen more and more COVID-19 patients - particularly older patients - affected by heart problems. This suggests that the virus is capable of invading and damaging heart cells and that something changes as we age to make this possible."

The researchers examined cells known as cardiomyocytes to see how susceptible they were to infection by the coronavirus.