Women with PTSD, depression at high risk of dying: Study

Women with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression have an almost fourfold greater risk of early death from cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, type 2 diabetes, suicide, and other causes than women without trauma exposure or depression, warn researchers.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, examined longevity—in a way, the ultimate health outcome—and the findings strengthen the understanding that mental and physical health are tightly interconnected

“This is particularly salient during the pandemic, which is exposing many Americans and others across the world to unusual stress while at the same time reducing social connections, which can be powerfully protective for our mental health,” said study author Andrea Roberts from the Harvard University in the US.