How stress is fundamentally changing our memories

Researchers at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) revealed that stress alters how our brain encodes and retrieves aversive memories, and they developed a potential new method for restoring adequate memory specificity in persons suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

If you stumble during a presentation, you might feel stressed the next time you have to present because your brain associates your next presentation with that one poor and aversive experience. This type of stress is tied to one memory.

But stress from traumatic events like violence or generalised anxiety disorder can spread far beyond the original event, known as stress-induced aversive memory generalisation, where fireworks or car backfires can trigger seemingly unrelated fearful memories and derail your entire day. In the case of PTSD, it can cause much greater negative consequences.