Food to eat to keep stress at bay!

Stress is a real killer in our life now and is affecting more and more of us each year. When work deadlines begin piling up and the office calendar is booked, there is hardly any time for healthy eating.

But when it comes to combating stress levels, few of us just don't need a stress ball or a few deep breaths to stop us feeling those stress triggers. When it comes to combating stress levels, what you eat might actually have an effect on your tension.

What needs to be noted is that calming foods do not mean comfort foods. Some food items truly soothe and calm you while others may help stabilise blood sugar level, take care of your emotional responses like mental stress, anxieties etc. So, let’s check out some food items that relieve/reduce stress-