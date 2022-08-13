Vitamin D supplementation alleviate depressive symptoms in adults

According to a meta-analysis conducted by an international team of researchers suggests that vitamin D supplementation may alleviate depressive symptoms in adults with depression.

Depressive symptoms cause a significant disease burden worldwide. The therapeutic efficacy of current antidepressants is often insufficient, which is why further ways to alleviate the symptoms of depression have been sought, for example, from nutritional research. The findings of the study were published in the journal Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition.

Vitamin D is believed to regulate central nervous system functions the disturbances of which have been associated with depression. In addition, cross-sectional studies have observed an association between depressive symptoms and vitamin D deficiency. However, previous meta-analyses on the effects of vitamin D supplementation on depression have been inconclusive. In a meta-analysis, results from several different studies are combined and analysed statistically.